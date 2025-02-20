Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra to be part of Rekha Gupta's Cabinet; Vijendar Gupta is Delhi Assembly Speaker

NEW DELHI: The new Delhi government will have six cabinet ministers, including Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the recent assembly polls, who will be administered the oath of office on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
A Union Home Ministry notification stated that the president, on the advice of Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta, appointed BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers of the Delhi government.
The new ministers will take oath along with CM-designate Gupta in a grand ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at Ramlila Maidan later in the day.
According to party leaders, BJP MLA from Rohini Vijender Gupta has been named as the new speaker of Delhi Assembly.
Meanwhile, the chief minister-designate Rekha Gupta on Thursday assured that the BJP government would fulfil its poll promise on providing Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women.
The first installment of the monthly support would be credited to their accounts by March 8, Gupta said.
Ahead of the polls, the BJP's manifesto aimed to outdo the Aam Aadmi Party's announcement of Rs 2,100 monthly support if it came to power.
"Fulfilling the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the responsibility of all 48 BJP MLAs in the capital. We will definitely fulfill all our promises, including financial support for women. Women will 100 per cent get monetary support into their accounts by March 8," she said.
March 8 is observed as the International Women's Day.