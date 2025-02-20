Decision to select woman CM taken on Feb 5 evening, Rekha Gupta a front-runner from beginning

NEW DELHI: The decision to go for a woman chief minister was reportedly made shortly after the polling for assembly elections concluded on February 5.

According to sources, PM Narendra Modi was keen to demonstrate the party’s commitment to women’s empowerment and aimed to select a woman as CM ahead of Women’s Day in March.

Rekha Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP Legislature Party meeting. Accompanied by BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, O P Dhankar, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and others, Gupta (50) later met L-G V K Saxena and staked claim to form a government. The swearing-in ceremony will take place ar the historic Ramlila Ground on February 20.