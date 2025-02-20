Decision to select woman CM taken on Feb 5 evening, Rekha Gupta a front-runner from beginning

NEW DELHI: The decision to go for a woman chief minister was reportedly made shortly after the polling for assembly elections concluded on February 5.
According to sources, PM Narendra Modi was keen to demonstrate the party’s commitment to women’s empowerment and aimed to select a woman as CM ahead of Women’s Day in March.
Rekha Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP Legislature Party meeting. Accompanied by BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, O P Dhankar, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and others, Gupta (50) later met L-G V K Saxena and staked claim to form a government. The swearing-in ceremony will take place ar the historic Ramlila Ground on February 20.
“Gupta emerged as a front-runner during discussions on the evening of the polling day,” said a party leader. Her name was mentioned consistently in the meetings after the Delhi results. The PM was briefed before his visit to France and the US.
Her nomination reportedly received final approval during a meeting on Wednesday with PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders of the party.
“Her (Rekha Gupta) name was submitted for approval at the party legislative party meeting with central observers present. The observers separately consulted other potential contenders like Pravesh Verma, Satish Upadhyay, and Vijendra Gupta, informing them of the party’s decision to choose Rekha Gupta for leading the state into a new era of development,” said an insider.
Gupta will lead a balanced cabinet, ensuring the representation of various communities, including the Punjabi, Jat, Sikh, Dalit, and Purvanchali groups, he added.
The most interesting aspect of the legislative meeting was that New Delhi MLA Pravesh Verma, who was also a key contender for the position, proposed Rekha Gupta’s name. Strong contenders Satish Upadhaya and Vijendra Gupta seconded her nomination, underscoring the party’s commitment to a new phase of woman-led development in Delhi. The Haryana factor, which was once considered with Sushma Swaraj, was also factored into the decision to go for Gupta.
She defeated AAP candidate Bandana Kumari in the Shalimar Bagh seat by a margin of more than 29,000 votes in the February 5 Assembly polls. She was named the CM-elect 11 days after the results of the elections were declared on February 8.
Gupta will be the fourth woman CM of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi. She will also be the second incumbent woman CM of the country, along with Mamata Banerjee.
Also, Gupta will be the only woman chief minister among the states currently ruled by the BJP.