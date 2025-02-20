Congress leader Alka Lamba shares 1995 DU oath-taking photo with Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta, extends wishes

Congress leader Alka Lamba took a moment to reminisce about her shared past with Delhi Chief Minister-elect Rekha Gupta, posting a throwback photo from 1995 when both took their oaths together as student leaders.

Lamba, who won the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president post from NSUI, and Gupta, who became the General Secretary from ABVP, were sworn in at the same event nearly three decades ago.

Sharing the nostalgic image on social media, Lamba congratulated Gupta on her new role, setting aside party lines.