Congress leader Alka Lamba shares 1995 DU oath-taking photo with Delhi CM designate Rekha Gupta, extends wishes

Congress leader Alka Lamba took a moment to reminisce about her shared past with Delhi Chief Minister-elect Rekha Gupta, posting a throwback photo from 1995 when both took their oaths together as student leaders.
Lamba, who won the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president post from NSUI, and Gupta, who became the General Secretary from ABVP, were sworn in at the same event nearly three decades ago.
Sharing the nostalgic image on social media, Lamba congratulated Gupta on her new role, setting aside party lines.
"This memorable photo from 1995—when Rekha Gupta and I took oath together. I won the DUSU president post from NSUI, and Rekha won the General Secretary post from ABVP. Congratulations and best wishes to Rekha Gupta. Congratulations to Delhi for getting its fourth woman Chief Minister, and we hope that mother Yamuna will be clean and daughters will be safe," she wrote.
Gupta, a senior BJP leader, was elected as Delhi's Chief Minister following the party’s victory in the recent assembly elections.
Gupta is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi today at a grand oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan. Alongside her, six BJP leaders will also take the oath as ministers in the new government.
Gupta’s appointment marks a significant political shift in the capital, as the BJP takes charge after years of AAP governance. The party’s leadership has backed Gupta for the top job, emphasising her organisational experience and commitment to key governance issues.
The oath ceremony is expected to be attended by senior BJP leaders and party workers, marking a new chapter in Delhi’s political landscape.
Rekha Gupta defeated AAP’s Bandana Kumari by 29,595 votes in 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi.