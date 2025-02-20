Delhi court dismisses AAP leader Satyendra Jain's defamation case against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

Jain had alleged that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023, and claimed it was watched by millions. Swaraj, he said, falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore were recovered from his house aside from 1.8 kilogram gold and 133 gold coins.

The remarks were made by Swaraj to defame Jain and to gain undue political advantage, his complaint said.

Jain said Swaraj further defamed him by calling him "corrupt" and a "fraud".