Ram bhajans, dhol beats, thunderous applause fill air at Ramlila Maidan as Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi CM

The early morning sun bathed Ramlila Maidan, a witness to many political milestones, in soft gold as thousands gathered, their saffron scarves catching the light. The air buzzed with anticipation, chants of "Jai Siya Ram" and "Modi, Modi" rising like a wave. It wasn’t just another political event, but the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the city after a hiatus of 27 years.

The air smelled of marigolds and betel leaves, their bright colors framing the stage. Women in saffron sarees and lotus-shaped earrings moved through the crowd, humming along as Ram bhajans played from loudspeakers. Musicians filled the space with beats of the dhol and shehnai, their melodies blending with the hum of conversation and laughter.

Sarita Tomar, a 45-year-old woman from Haryana, stood clutching a flag with anticipation in her eyes. She travelled from her hometown to fulfill her only wish to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person. "Even if it’s from afar, I’m happy," she said.

Nearby, a young man from Asansol, West Bengal, waved his flag high. "I’m not a party worker, just an admirer. I wanted to see this historic moment up close," he said.

Security was tight, but the NSG commandos, usually impassive, became an unexpected attraction. People surrounded them, requesting selfies and handshakes. The officers, usually reserved, responded with friendly nods and smiles, making the serious presence feel almost personal.

Beyond the Maidan, streets leading to ITO carried the celebration further. Banners of Modi, Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders covered every wall and lamppost.