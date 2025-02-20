Ram bhajans, dhol beats, thunderous applause fill air at Ramlila Maidan as Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi CM

The early morning sun bathed Ramlila Maidan, a witness to many political milestones, in soft gold as thousands gathered, their saffron scarves catching the light. The air buzzed with anticipation, chants of "Jai Siya Ram" and "Modi, Modi" rising like a wave. It wasn’t just another political event, but the return of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the city after a hiatus of 27 years.
The air smelled of marigolds and betel leaves, their bright colors framing the stage. Women in saffron sarees and lotus-shaped earrings moved through the crowd, humming along as Ram bhajans played from loudspeakers. Musicians filled the space with beats of the dhol and shehnai, their melodies blending with the hum of conversation and laughter.
Sarita Tomar, a 45-year-old woman from Haryana, stood clutching a flag with anticipation in her eyes. She travelled from her hometown to fulfill her only wish to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person. "Even if it’s from afar, I’m happy," she said.
Nearby, a young man from Asansol, West Bengal, waved his flag high. "I’m not a party worker, just an admirer. I wanted to see this historic moment up close," he said.
Security was tight, but the NSG commandos, usually impassive, became an unexpected attraction. People surrounded them, requesting selfies and handshakes. The officers, usually reserved, responded with friendly nods and smiles, making the serious presence feel almost personal.
Beyond the Maidan, streets leading to ITO carried the celebration further. Banners of Modi, Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders covered every wall and lamppost.
Then came the moment. Rekha Gupta stepped forward, placed her hand on the oath paper, and swore in as Delhi’s new Chief Minister.
The crowd broke into thunderous applause, celebrating not just a political victory but also a symbolic moment for women in leadership. Pallavi Jha, a West Delhi resident, expressed her optimism, believing that Gupta’s tenure would usher in positive change. "I feel so proud that a woman is becoming our Chief Minister. Women are proven to be more sensible than men, so I hope for decisive action on pollution and better civic amenities," she said confidently.
The crowd erupted, a sound so powerful it seemed to shake the ground. Sarita Jha, a resident of West Delhi, beamed. "A woman as CM—it gives us hope. Women think practically. Maybe now we’ll see action on pollution and better civic services," she said.
Medical camps stood ready on the sidelines, staffed by government doctors. CATS ambulances were on standby, prepared for any emergency, though the day passed without incident.
As the sun dipped below the horizon, the chants, the music, the saffron tide slowly ebbed away. But the energy of the day remained, carried home by thousands who believed they had just witnessed the beginning of something new. Rekha Gupta’s leadership had officially begun, and Delhi was watching.