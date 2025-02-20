Delhi portfolios announced: CM Rekha Gupta keeps finance, WCD; Parvesh Verma gets PWD, water

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the allocation of portfolios among members of the Council of Ministers on Thursday evening, keeping with her finance, services, vigilance, revenue, women and child development among other departments.

Addressing her first press conference as CM after the Cabinet meeting of the new government, Gupta said her Cabinet colleague Parvesh Verma was given charge of PWD, water, legislative affairs, irrigation and flood control, while Ashish Sood got home, power, urban development and education portfolios.

Minister Kapil Mishra got law and justice, labour and employment, and tourism, while his cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa received industries, forest and environment, food and supply departments.

Pankaj Singh was allocated health, transport and information technology departments, while Ravinder Indraj got social welfare, SC & ST welfare, cooperative and elections, the CM said.

The newly-formed Delhi Cabinet in its first meeting approved the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the national capital and also decided to present 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the assembly.

Rekha Gupta said that the previous AAP government did not allow the health scheme in the city, preventing the people from availing its benefits.