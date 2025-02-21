Delhi government to probe Mohalla clinics, financial losses in Transport Corporation

NEW DELHI: After assuming the charges of portfolios on Friday, the Health and Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Singh on Friday said a probe will be conducted in Mohalla Clinics while assuring that free bus rides for women will remain continued.

At the first meeting of the Health Department, Pankaj Kumar Singh, said that in his opinion only 30-40 per cent of the Mohalla clinics are functioning.

“I held a meeting today regarding Mohalla Clinics. I have given special instructions to the Special Secretary (Health) and the team to provide me with details on how many Mohalla Clinics are running on rent," the minister said.

I expect to receive this report by Thursday. In my opinion, at least 30-40 per cent of these clinics do not even open. They were merely a means of earning for local leaders and AAP MLAs,” the minister added.