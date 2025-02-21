Delhi government to probe Mohalla clinics, financial losses in Transport Corporation

NEW DELHI: After assuming the charges of portfolios on Friday, the Health and Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Singh on Friday said a probe will be conducted in Mohalla Clinics while assuring that free bus rides for women will remain continued.
At the first meeting of the Health Department, Pankaj Kumar Singh, said that in his opinion only 30-40 per cent of the Mohalla clinics are functioning.
“I held a meeting today regarding Mohalla Clinics. I have given special instructions to the Special Secretary (Health) and the team to provide me with details on how many Mohalla Clinics are running on rent," the minister said.
I expect to receive this report by Thursday. In my opinion, at least 30-40 per cent of these clinics do not even open. They were merely a means of earning for local leaders and AAP MLAs,” the minister added.
“There are many other complaints about Mohalla Clinics. If they are found to be true, the government will take action,” he commented.
The minister also added, “We will not stop the schemes running in Delhi but will investigate and bring out the truth and recover the money from those who have committed corruption. We will provide the best health services to the people in Delhi.”
Officials said a number of other issues were also addressed in the meeting including assessment of the Health Information Management System (HIMS) implementation and review of the Clinical Establishments Act enforcement.
"For the past year, we have been highlighting gaps in the health sector. Now that all departments have been directed to prepare a blueprint for the first 100 days of work, some key proposals are under consideration,” an official said.
On the Transport, Singh said that he received information that buses were not purchased in Delhi for years but ads were printed on the back of the buses.
“A comprehensive review of DTC’s operations would be conducted to determine the reasons behind its financial losses. Those who did all this will be held responsible. Free travel for women will continue in buses. We have come to serve the public. We will serve it,” he said