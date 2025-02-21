Railway Ministry orders platform X to remove videos of New Delhi railway station stampede

The Railway Ministry has directed platform X to remove 285 social media links featuring videos of casualties from the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, reports said.

The action stems from new authority granted on December 24, when the Railways ministry empowered its executive director of information and publicity (Railway Board) to issue takedown notices directly to social media platforms under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act. Previously, such requests were routed through the IT ministry’s Section 69A blocking committee.

The ministry has given the social media 36 hours to remove tweets from multiple accounts citing concerns about “sensitive or disturbing media depicting deceased individuals”, the Hindustan Times reported.

In the February 17 notice, the ministry said that it was empowered under the section to issue takedown notices “to remove/disable access to URLs, accounts, etc. where unlawful advertisements, endorsements, promotional content, etc. are published”.