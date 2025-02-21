Raza’s endgame

'Antima’ at Triveni Kala Sangam showcases over 60 works by Sayed Haider Raza, one of India’s most influential modern artists. Curated by the Raza Foundation, this exhibition, meaning ‘final’ in Hindi, offers a rare glimpse into Raza’s final phase of artistic and spiritual exploration, spanning from 2010 until his passing in 2016.

The exhibition is divided into three sections: canvases, works on paper, and an exploration of Raza’s evolving themes of Prakriti Purush and Bindu. It provides an intimate look into how Raza’s vision deepened in his later years, distilling a lifetime of contemplation into vibrant colours and forms. His signature geometric abstractions, especially the Bindu, represent the genesis of creation.

Some canvases revisit his early landscape period, while others delve into geometry and symbolism, reflecting his spiritual and philosophical inclinations. For him, geometry and symbolism was born out of a certain sense of meticulousness and mathematical precision.