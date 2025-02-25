Atishi cites CAG report to defend AAP's excise policy, claims BJP's role in revenue loss

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi on Tuesday defended the previous Aam Aadmi Party government's now-scrapped excise policy, citing a CAG report to claim that the old policy was marred by corruption and smuggling.

A performance audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on the regulation and supply of liquor in the national capital has shown lapses in the functioning of the excise department and its policy, leading to revenue losses exceeding Rs 2,026.91 crore.

The CAG report -- 'Performance audit report on regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi' -- was tabled during the first session of the newly-elected Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi accused the BJP-appointed lieutenant governor (LG), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of obstructing the implementation of the new liquor policy, causing an annual revenue loss of Rs 8,900 crore to Delhi.

Atishi said seven out of the eight chapters in the CAG report highlight the shortcomings of the old excise policy, while only one focuses on the new policy.

"The AAP government always raised concerns about corruption in the old excise policy, which facilitated illegal liquor smuggling. The report shows that liquor shop owners engaged in corrupt practices, inflating prices and causing heavy losses to Delhi's exchequer," the former chief minister said.