Delhi LG slams Kejriwal for remarks on PM, says Delhiites delivered their verdict in assembly elections

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of making several inappropriate statements about the Prime Minister and said that the people of Delhi had given a response to that during the Assembly elections in the national capital.

"There is no doubt that Kejriwal has made several inappropriate statements about the Prime Minister. He even claimed that the PM would have to take another birth to win Delhi. But whenever someone considers another person small, it only means they are either watching from a great distance or seeing with their ego. The people of Delhi have given their response to that," Saxena told reporters, taking a dig at the former Chief Minister after his inaugural address to the Assembly.

Kejriwal, who led Delhi for over a decade, faced a loss in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, where he was defeated by BJP's Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes.