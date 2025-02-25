Lieutenant Governor presents five-year roadmap for BJP government as AAP MLAs protest in Delhi Assembly

NEW DELHI: On the second day of the Delhi Assembly session, opposition AAP MLAs raised a massive uproar, alleging the BJP of having an anti-Dalit mindset. In response, Assembly Speaker Vijender suspended 14 AAP legislators, including Leader of Opposition Atishi and Gopal Rai, for the day. During the session, LG V K Saxena presented the road map for the newly formed BJP government in Delhi while CM Rekha Gupta tabled the pending CAG reports.

In his address, the Delhi LG said that the government has instructed the heads of all the departments to make a 100-day plan and an outline of development works that need to be done.

"In the first cabinet meeting of my government, it was decided that the CAG report would be tabled in the assembly and presented before everyone, which would expose the administrative failures of the previous government and help us work on them," Saxena said.

The LG said that in the next five years the government will work on key areas like corruption administration free efficient administration, empowerment of women, welfare of the poor, improvement in health facilities, excellent education system, world class road transport, clean and pollution free Delhi, revival of Yamuna river, clean water, regularization of unauthorized colonies and affordable housing, etc.