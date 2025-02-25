Ruckus in Delhi Assembly: Speaker Vijender Gupta suspends 12 AAP MLAs including Atishi

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended Leader of Opposition Atishi, former Delhi minister Gopal Rai, and nine other AAP MLAs for the day on Tuesday after they raised slogans during the speech of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on the second day of the assembly session.

Among the AAP leaders expelled were Atishi, Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi and Jarnail Singh.

Atishi alleged that the BJP had disrespected BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office.

"The BJP has shown its true colours by removing Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait. Does it believe Modi can replace Babasaheb?" she said at a press conference.

The suspended AAP lawmakers later held a protest on the assembly premises with Ambedkar portraits, raising "Babashaeb ka ye apman nahin sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate this insult to Babasaheb)" slogans.