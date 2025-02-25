Segregation of waste vital, says SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday emphasised the importance of waste segregation for environmental health, directing the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to submit a report on the impact of waste-to-energy projects on public health and the environment.

The Court noted that waste segregation begins at home and is crucial for the well-being of the environment.

The two-judge bench, led by Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, made the observation during a hearing on a petition filed by environmentalist MC Mehta, addressing pollution concerns in Delhi-NCR.

The Court examined issues such as stubble burning, solid waste management, industrial pollution, and construction dust.