Amid speculations, AAP confirms Kejriwal won't go to RS from Punjab, says he has 'big responsibilities'

NEW DELHI: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has a big responsibility of the party's pan India expansion and he will will not become a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, party leaders said on Wednesday.

The buzz over Kejriwal going to the Rajya Sabha intensified with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declaring sitting MP of the upper house from Punjab, Sanjeev Arora, as its candidate for the bypoll in Ludhiana West Assembly seat.

Kejriwal, the former three term chief minister of Delhi, was defeated in the recent assembly polls from the New Delhi seat by BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Kejriwal is working to expand the AAP throughout the country, said senior party leader Somnath Bharti.

"Kejriwal will not go to the Rajya Sabha because he has the big responsibility of the party's expansion in the country and he is working on it," Bharti told PTI.

Echoing similar sentiments, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said Sanjeev Arora is the best candidate for Ludhiana West seat and that is why he has been fielded from there.