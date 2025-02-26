Amid buzz over Kejriwal's RS entry, AAP names Sanjiv Arora as candidate for Ludhiana West assembly bypoll

CHANDIGARH: AAP on Wednesday named Rajya Sabha member Sanjiv Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, intensifying buzz over party chief Arvind Kejriwal's entry to Parliament.

The announcement was made by AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak in a post on X. The date for the bypoll has not been announced yet.

Arora, a Ludhiana-based industrialist, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2022.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi last month.

Gogi died at his home of a gunshot injury after his licensed weapon accidentally discharged.