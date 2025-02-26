No reform, AAP’s liquor policy throws up glaring loopholes

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government’s ambitious 2021-22 excise policy, which promised transparency and revenue optimisation, has now been laid bare as a financial disaster.

A recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in assembly by the newly formed BJP led city government, reveals that the policy not only failed in its intended objectives but also inflicted a staggering loss of over Rs 2000 crore on the exchequer.

One of the primary objectives of the policy was to curb monopoly and cartel formation. However, the report highlights inherent flaws in its design that facilitated exclusivity arrangements between manufacturers and wholesalers. Instead of broadening competition, the new framework restricted the number of licensees, increasing the risk of monopolisation.

According to the CAG, wholesale licenses for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor (FL) were granted to just 14 business entities under the new policy. In contrast, the previous policy (2020-21) had licenses distributed among 77 IMFL manufacturers and 24 FL suppliers.

The report also found that the retail sector was equally skewed. Under the new regime, Delhi was divided into 32 retail zones, each containing at least 27 wards. A total of 849 vends were licensed to only 22 entities, a stark contrast to the previous system where 377 retail vends were operated by four government corporations and 262 were allotted to private individuals.