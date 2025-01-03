Cold wave and dense fog grip Delhi; Air quality deteriorates further

NEW DELHI: Dense fog blanketed the national capital on Friday morning, as the city grappled with a cold wave.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the temperature in Delhi dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m.
The air quality, already a concern, worsened further. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 348 at 6 a.m., placing it in the 'very poor' category.
An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as 'very poor,' while levels between 401 and 500 are deemed 'severe.'
With temperatures plunging, the city's homeless population has increasingly sought refuge in night shelters. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has established 235 pagoda tents to accommodate the homeless. Night shelters have been set up at various locations, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and under the Nizamuddin flyover.
Residents braved the cold around bonfires, while others took shelter in these facilities to escape the biting cold.
Cold wave conditions persisted across North India, with temperatures dipping significantly.
In Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, the mercury fell to 8 degrees Celsius at 3:30 a.m. The local administration has set up temporary shelters for the homeless, with people in Aligarh seen taking refuge in these facilities.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar recorded a low of -1.3 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m.
Airline carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory on Thursday, cautioning passengers about potential flight delays due to snowfall in the region.
"We wish the snowfall could take a brief pause, allowing us to ensure smooth travels for you once again. Stay warm and stay informed," the airline stated.
Rajasthan also experienced chilly conditions, with Jaipur registering 10.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m.
Dense fog disrupts Delhi flight operation
Amid dense fog conditions, Delhi airport authorities on Friday issued an advisory cautioning passengers about potential disruptions to flights not equipped with CAT-III compliance.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the airport authority stated: “While landing and take-offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT-III compliant may get affected.”
Passengers were advised to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information. The post added: “Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”