Cold wave and dense fog grip Delhi; Air quality deteriorates further

NEW DELHI: Dense fog blanketed the national capital on Friday morning, as the city grappled with a cold wave.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the temperature in Delhi dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 a.m.

The air quality, already a concern, worsened further. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 348 at 6 a.m., placing it in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is classified as 'very poor,' while levels between 401 and 500 are deemed 'severe.'