In-laws wanted Rs 10 lakh: Delhi bakery owner’s last video

In a WhatsApp chat screenshot, which is in possession of the newspaper, Pahwa demanded alimony and wrote about certain terms to be added for divorce.

On December 30, Khurana had a heated phone exchange with Pahwa, reportedly about property disputes and their co-owned bakery business.

The call, now with the police, revealed intense arguments. By the following day, Khurana was found unresponsive in his bedroom. The police have recovered a mobile phone containing information crucial to the probe. The family has also submitted additional “evidence” to substantiate their claims.

However, days before Khurana’s death, Pahwa posted on social media, alleging that she had endured “toxicity and narcissistic abuse” and was now free.

The family also revealed that Pahwa made five demands during the divorce, including a Rs 70,000 monthly lawyer’s fee.

The incident comes weeks after Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash died by suicide, accusing his wife and her family of harassment. Subhash’s wife Nikita Singhania, along with her mother and brother, have been arrested.