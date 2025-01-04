GRAP III back as air quality plummets in Delhi

NEW DELHI: An extreme cold wave continued to envelop the national capital and its surrounding areas on Friday morning. A thick layer of fog settled over the region, leading to significantly reduced visibility and disruptions in traffic during the morning.

Additonally, air quality plummeted to ‘very poor’ level prompting the authorities to impose GRAP 3.

Today marked the fifth consecutive day of the cold wave in the NCR, with maximum temperatures taking a noticeable dip. The heavy fog made road travel hazardous, prompting caution among commuters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert for Delhi, predicting “dense to very dense fog,” along with partly cloudy skies for the day. The weather forecast indicated a low of 8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees above average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius, as per the PTI inputs.