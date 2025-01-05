Thick fog continues to engulf Delhi, GRAP-3 pollution curbs revoked after slight improvement in air quality

NEW DELHI: Dense fog continued to envelop the national capital, reducing visibility to zero, according to the Met department. Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management rolled back the Stage III curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Sunday.

“Zero visibility prevailed over Palam from 4 am to 7.30 am accompanied by easterly winds at 8-13 kmph,” a Met official said.

Flight schedules at the IGIA continued to be hit, leading to delays for over 100 planes. However, officials confirmed that there were no additional cancellations or diversions due to the challenging weather conditions.

“Low visibility procedures are currently in place at Delhi Airport. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates,” Delhi International Airport Limited announced on ‘X’ early Sunday morning.

This marks the third consecutive day of disruption at IGIA. IndiGo Airlines, among the carriers impacted, reported that weather conditions have disrupted operations in other cities, including Amritsar, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Lucknow.

According to the IMD, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, slightly below the normal of 19.3 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, above the normal of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

For Monday, the weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the morning.