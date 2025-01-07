AAP, BJP and Congress gear up as Delhi Assembly poll dates are announced

Three key players in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and Congress exuded confidence as the election dates were announced on Tuesday.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

Asserting that his party would form the government for a third consecutive term, AAP supremo Kejriwal said the Delhi polls would be a contest between the "politics of work and politics of abuse."

"This election will be between the politics of work and the politics of abuse. The people of Delhi will have faith in our politics of work. We will definitely win," Kejriwal said in a post on X.