AAP, BJP and Congress gear up as Delhi Assembly poll dates are announced

Three key players in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and Congress exuded confidence as the election dates were announced on Tuesday.
Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.
Asserting that his party would form the government for a third consecutive term, AAP supremo Kejriwal said the Delhi polls would be a contest between the "politics of work and politics of abuse."
"This election will be between the politics of work and the politics of abuse. The people of Delhi will have faith in our politics of work. We will definitely win," Kejriwal said in a post on X.
In a fresh attack on the BJP, whose election campaigning kicked off with corruption allegations against Kejriwal over his CM residence, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the saffron party-led Centre snatched away her official residence by cancelling the allotment.
"An official residence does not matter to me. I will work for the people of Delhi from the streets if needed. When they snatched away my official residence, I pledged to provide Rs 2,100 to our women. I will provide free healthcare to our elderly," she said.
The BJP said that the national capital will get a "double-engine" government on February 8, when the results of the Assembly elections will be announced.
"On February 5, 1 crore 55 lakh 24 thousand 858 voters will cast their votes to build a new Delhi, a better Delhi, and a beautiful Delhi," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.
"The lotus (BJP's election symbol) will bloom here," he added.
The BJP's North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia also expressed confidence about his party's victory.
"We have been waiting for this moment for a long time. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, BJP workers are determined and ready to fight the elections. We are preparing to wash away the stain of all these years," he said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the "awakened" people will teach a lesson to the BJP in upcoming elections.
"Narendra Modi ji, is there any plan to increase public savings in the budget, or will you continue to trouble the public with backbreaking inflation," Kharge asked in a post in Hindi on X.
He alleged that over the past six months, prices of essential medicines and everyday items like oil, tea, coffee, biscuits, soap, etc, have gone up.
"Every person is troubled by the senseless rates and tax burden of GST, consumption has fallen, entire India is worried about economic slowdown. There is no importance of nine pre-budget consultations, when you do not intend to discuss 'how inflation will be reduced'," the Congress chief said.
"The BJP's job is to loot the public and benefit its billionaire friends.
In the coming elections, the awakened public will teach a lesson to the BJP," Kharge said.
AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said it was the Congress which had transformed Delhi into a modern city during its rule.
With its people-friendly vision and a proven track record of transforming Delhi, the Congress will bring the city back to the path of development and improve the standard of living for everyone, he said.
"The moment that the people of Delhi have been waiting for is here! On 5th February, Delhi will get to make a decision on whether it wishes to see five more years of chaos and confrontation between the State and Centre, or a stable government that works solely for the people," Venugopal said in a post on X.
Under the Congress, he claimed, Delhi was transformed into a modern city that responded to 21st century needs.
Be it the world-class metro or the massive infrastructure that brought connectivity, Delhi had its golden period under Congress rule, he said.
"The present regime, be it the Centre or the State, has failed to address the basic concerns of the people - with pollution, crime, poor infrastructure and urban decay becoming the norm.
"Our party, with its people-friendly vision and a proven track record of transforming Delhi, will bring it back to the path of development and improve the standard of living for everyone," Venugopal said.
The Congress is contesting alone in the upcoming elections, taking on both BJP and its former alliance partner AAP.
All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said, "I appeal to the people to participate in large numbers in this festival of democracy. Your single vote can play a crucial role in solving the issues you face."
Lamba is the Congress candidate against Chief Minister Atishi from the Kalkaji seat.