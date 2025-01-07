Boost your Colon health after festive feasts: Essential foods for better digestion

The festive season brings joy, celebrations, and indulgent meals. While this is delightful, many people feel sluggish and uncomfortable afterward. The reason? Overloading the gut, especially the colon, with foods that slow digestion and increase toxicity. The colon, or the large intestine, plays a crucial role in processing waste and preparing it for elimination.

It’s also responsible for absorbing electrolytes, and some vitamins from the leftover food material. The colon houses billions of bacteria, collectively known as the gut microbiome, which aid digestion, produce certain vitamins, and protect against harmful pathogens. A healthy colon ensures smooth digestion and overall well-being.

Festive eating often involves low-fiber, high-fat, and heavily processed foods, which can harm your colon in several ways. Processed and fatty foods slow down digestion, increasing the time food stays in the colon. This can lead to decay, fermentation, and toxin buildup. Over time, these issues can compromise colon health, causing inflammation, toxicity, and even chronic conditions. Incorporate these into your diet to counteract the effects of festive indulgence:

Fiber also called the natural broom is essential for a healthy colon because it helps in sweeping away waste and toxins. It also absorbs water, softening stools and promoting regular bowel movements. There are 2 types of fibre: Soluble fibre found in oats, flaxseeds, psyllium husks, beans, rice, barley, apples etc dissolves in water, forming a gel-like substance that promotes healthy digestion.

It feeds beneficial gut bacteria, reducing inflammation and supporting colon health. Soluble fiber also softens stools, easing their passage and preventing constipation. And the insoluble fibre found in whole wheat, rye, brown rice, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts etc adds bulk to stool, promoting regular bowel movements, and preventing constipation.