Congress unveils 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' ahead of Delhi elections, promises Rs 2,500 monthly for women

NEW DELHI: In a bold move ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Congress party on Monday announced its new welfare initiative, ‘Pyaari Didi Yojana.’ The scheme promises to provide Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in Delhi if the party is voted into power.

The announcement was made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who highlighted the success of similar initiatives in Karnataka.

Congress’s announcement of the scheme comes as a direct counter to AAP’s Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna, which promises Rs 2,100 in monthly assistance to registered women voters.

While both AAP and Congress schemes promise financial assistance for women, the latter has positioned its initiative as a more robust and immediate solution.