Congress unveils 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' ahead of Delhi elections, promises Rs 2,500 monthly for women

NEW DELHI: In a bold move ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, the Congress party on Monday announced its new welfare initiative, ‘Pyaari Didi Yojana.’ The scheme promises to provide Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in Delhi if the party is voted into power.
The announcement was made by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who highlighted the success of similar initiatives in Karnataka.
Congress’s announcement of the scheme comes as a direct counter to AAP’s Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna, which promises Rs 2,100 in monthly assistance to registered women voters.
While both AAP and Congress schemes promise financial assistance for women, the latter has positioned its initiative as a more robust and immediate solution.
Shivakumar emphasized that the scheme is designed to empower women financially, a vision that has already shown positive results in Karnataka. “We are confident that the Congress will form the next government in Delhi, and as soon as we take office, the first Cabinet meeting will implement this scheme,” he said.
Drawing parallels with the Karnataka model, Shivakumar shared that the Congress government there had brought significant financial relief to families, with savings of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month through similar initiatives. He expressed confidence that such reforms would bring about similar transformations in Delhi, benefiting the city’s residents.
The scheme is set to be a cornerstone of Congress’s women empowerment agenda, with the party’s Delhi unit chief, Devender Yadav, promising more such initiatives in the near future.
Yadav assured the people of Delhi that the party’s approach would be grounded in action, drawing from its successful implementation of similar schemes in states like Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.