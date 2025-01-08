Atishi never moved into ‘Sheesh Mahal’: BJP IT chief Malviya

NEW DELHI: BJP IT chief Amit Malviya refuted allegations made by the incumbent Delhi Chief Minister, Atishi, regarding her “eviction” from the CM’s official bungalow. In a series of posts countering Atishi’s claims, Malviya stated that she had not been evicted.

He further added that Atishi never moved into Sheeshmahal, which was allotted to her on October 11, 2024. Sharing official letters from the department concerned, Malviya also accused Atishi of spreading false information.

Malviya termed Atishi’s allegations nothing but a lie. Taking to ‘X’, Amit Malviya said, “‘The allotment of ‘Sheeshmahal’ has been withdrawn, as we learn, for two key reasons: first her failure to take possession and second CBI/ED investigation”.

Highlighting the reasons for withdrawal of the allotment, Malviya further said, “Atishi was required to take possession of the house (CM’s official residence) within a week of allotment but failed to do so even after three months, in violation of rules.”

“The Sheeshmahal is under scrutiny by the CBI/ED, with a CAG report confirming corruption in its construction. When the house was allotted, one of the conditions was that Atishi must cooperate with the investigations. However, she deliberately avoided taking possession, leaving the house locked and obstructing the investigating agencies,” he said.

Malviya’s claim

Malviya also said when the house was allotted, one of the conditions was that Atishi must cooperate with the probe, but she avoided taking the possession