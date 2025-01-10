After BJP claim, Kejriwal says will fight from 1 seat

NEW DELHI: A day after BJP leader Parvesh Verma told this newspaper that Arvind Kejriwal might not contest from the New Delhi assembly constituency or may opt for two seats, the AAP supremo on Thursday said he would contest from one segment. He, didn’t specify the consituency though.
On Thursday, Verma said Kejriwal might stay away from contesting the New Delhi seat as he was sure of his imminent defeat. “I think Kejriwal might not contest on this seat. He might change his seat before nomination or he will contest from two seats. He is already scared...” Verma had told.
At a press conference on Thursday, Kejriwal said, “I am contesting one seat only.” He was replying to questions on Verma’s claims that he would contesting from another seat other than New Delhi.
The New Delhi constituency is a high-profile seat, with the former chief minister, if named by his party, being locked in a triangular contest against sons of two former CMs of Delhi. While Verma is the son of Sahib Singh Verma, Congress candidate is the son of Sheila Dikshit.
Kejriwal has also accused the BJP of filing applications in bulk from different constituencies, including New Delhi, for the deletion of AAP supporters’ names from the electoral roll.
Kejriwal thanked INDIA bloc alllies like SP, TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) for extending support to AAP for the elections. However, the Congress, which leads the Opposition INDIA bloc, is going it alone and has so far announced 48 candidates. The 70-member Assembly will go to polls on February 5. Counting of votes will take place on February 8.