After BJP claim, Kejriwal says will fight from 1 seat

NEW DELHI: A day after BJP leader Parvesh Verma told this newspaper that Arvind Kejriwal might not contest from the New Delhi assembly constituency or may opt for two seats, the AAP supremo on Thursday said he would contest from one segment. He, didn’t specify the consituency though.

On Thursday, Verma said Kejriwal might stay away from contesting the New Delhi seat as he was sure of his imminent defeat. “I think Kejriwal might not contest on this seat. He might change his seat before nomination or he will contest from two seats. He is already scared...” Verma had told.

At a press conference on Thursday, Kejriwal said, “I am contesting one seat only.” He was replying to questions on Verma’s claims that he would contesting from another seat other than New Delhi.