15-year-old boy injured in Delhi after unprovoked shooting; growing concern of gun violence in City

A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting incident in northeast Delhi, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Authorities received information about the incident in the B-Block of the Welcome area on Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that the victim's father had already taken him to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

According to the complainant, on Friday at around 11:30 pm, while he was standing on the street, the accused began abusing him. When the complainant objected, the accused allegedly fired at him, hitting his right leg.

The victim collapsed on the ground after being shot. A case has been registered, and the police are working to identify and apprehend the suspect.