Limit coffee and tea intake

Tea and coffee are among the most loved beverages worldwide, often being the first thing people crave in the morning. While both have their benefits as stimulants, they also come with potential downsides, especially when consumed mindlessly. Tea, whether green, black, or herbal, offers numerous health benefits because it is packed with antioxidants like catechins and flavonoids, which help fight free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases. A few herbal teas like chamomile or ginger added in normal black tea strengthen the immune system, keeping illnesses at bay. Thanks to compounds like L-theanine, tea promotes relaxation while maintaining alertness.
If we talk about coffee, on the other hand, it offers several health perks too. For instance, the caffeine in coffee stimulates the central nervous system or CNS, helping you feel more awake and focussed. Coffee contains powerful antioxidants like chlorogenic acid, which help reduce inflammation and support overall health. Caffeine and particularly green coffee, increases your metabolic rate, helping the body burn fat more efficiently.
Like tea, coffee can be highly beneficial when consumed in moderation and at the right time. But many people rely on coffee or tea as the first thing to wake them up in the morning, but doing so on an empty stomach can have negative effects on your body:
Research shows that drinking coffee immediately after waking up can impair your body’s ability to manage sugar from your breakfast. This can lead to spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels, affecting energy and mood.
Drinking tea or coffee on an empty stomach can disrupt your digestion and irritate your stomach lining due to its acidic nature. This may lead to symptoms like nausea, bloating, or acidity.
It can also interfere with your metabolism and reduce the absorption of nutrients from the food that you have taken.
The caffeine might cause dehydration or jitters when consumed without food.
Drinking bed tea or coffee in morning on an empty stomach can give you a temporary energy boost, but it often leads to a crash later in the day, leaving you reaching for more cups and creating a dependency.
So with the above side effects should you give up on tea or coffee? Instead of giving up coffee, make small adjustments to your routine to minimise its side effects:
Start with an alkaline dose: Begin your day with a glass of lemon water or infused water to neutralise stomach acidity and prepare your gut for coffee.
Delay your stimulant: Rather than having bed tea or bed coffee, have it after an hour or two after waking up. This aligns with your body’s natural cortisol cycle, helping you feel more awake without overstimulating your system.
Avoid with meals: Don’t pair tea or coffee or any drinks with your breakfast as it will interfere with digestion and nutrient absorption; instead, drink it about 30 minutes after eating. This allows your body to focus on digesting food properly.
Limit consumption: Stick to one/two cups a day and avoid them particularly in the late afternoon or evening to prevent sleep disturbances.
Prefer plain: Have black tea or black coffee without white processed sugar to get its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.
Deepika Rathod
Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic
Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.