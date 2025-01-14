Limit coffee and tea intake

Tea and coffee are among the most loved beverages worldwide, often being the first thing people crave in the morning. While both have their benefits as stimulants, they also come with potential downsides, especially when consumed mindlessly. Tea, whether green, black, or herbal, offers numerous health benefits because it is packed with antioxidants like catechins and flavonoids, which help fight free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases. A few herbal teas like chamomile or ginger added in normal black tea strengthen the immune system, keeping illnesses at bay. Thanks to compounds like L-theanine, tea promotes relaxation while maintaining alertness.

If we talk about coffee, on the other hand, it offers several health perks too. For instance, the caffeine in coffee stimulates the central nervous system or CNS, helping you feel more awake and focussed. Coffee contains powerful antioxidants like chlorogenic acid, which help reduce inflammation and support overall health. Caffeine and particularly green coffee, increases your metabolic rate, helping the body burn fat more efficiently.

Like tea, coffee can be highly beneficial when consumed in moderation and at the right time. But many people rely on coffee or tea as the first thing to wake them up in the morning, but doing so on an empty stomach can have negative effects on your body: