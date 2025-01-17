'Blatant in national capital': SC raps MCD over 3k tonne untreated solid waste daily

NEW DELHI: This is blatant in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday said as it came down heavily on the MCD over 3,000 tonne of solid waste remaining untreated everyday.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan referred to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) affidavit which said the untreated solid waste in the national capital would be cleared by December, 2027.

"What is happening in the national capital? We are shocked to read this affidavit which says that it will take time till December 2027 to clear it," the bench said.

The top court went on, "This heap of garbage will remain till 2027. What is this? The MCD says by December 2027 it will be cleared. The Union of India cannot shut its eyes. This is blatant in the national capital."