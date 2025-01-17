Delhi polls: Congress ramps up campaign with Kharge, Rahul and Priyanka at forefront

NEW DELHI: Despite pressure from its allies within the INDIA Alliance, the Congress party is preparing for an all-out election campaign in Delhi, positioning itself to take on both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

With a string of events already in the pipeline, Congress is set to field its top leaders—AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra—to lead a campaign that aims to put the party back at the forefront of the city’s political landscape.

The party’s latest rally in Seelampur, which received a positive response from the ground, is just the beginning. It is leaving no stone unturned, with permission sought for multiple public events across the city.

Congress plans to hold over a dozen events featuring its star campaigners. These will include rallies, padyatras, and other outreach programs designed to connect directly with voters.

"Rahul, Priyanka, and Kharge alone will address more than a dozen events. Our state leaders, including CMs Reddy and Sukku, along with national figures like Sachin Pilot, will also join the campaign," Qazi Nizamuddin, AICC in-charge for the Delhi elections, told this newspaper.

Congress’ preparations indicate a determined push for the Delhi polls, which are shaping up to be a fiercely contested battle.

Rahul, in particular, has sharply criticised both AAP and the BJP for their governance failures. A day ago, he visited AIIMS, where he highlighted the plight of patients forced to sleep on the streets due to inadequate facilities, accusing both the Centre and AAP of "insensitivity."

At a Seelampur rally, he also drew parallels between AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi, intensifying his critique of both.

According to a senior Congress leader, the party is sensing a shift in public sentiment. “For the first time in 11 years, we are receiving positive feedback from the people of Delhi. The ground response suggests that Congress is poised to make significant gains in this election,” the leader said.

This optimism is reflected in the party’s strategic decisions, such as releasing the first list of candidates before the formal announcement of elections. Rahul's rally was organized even before the nomination papers were filed, a clear sign of the party’s early push to engage voters.

In addition to rallies, the party is planning padyatras and a comprehensive media campaign to boost visibility.

"We are presenting our presence strongly through FM radio, TV, hoardings, and posters. Rahul Gandhi’s first public meeting set the tone for what’s to come, and in the coming days, our attacks on both the BJP and AAP will only intensify," said a senior party leader.