Kejriwal attacks BJP on poll manifesto, says 'PM should now accept freebies good for country'

NEW DELHI: The BJP has "copied" the AAP and announced several 'revris' in its Delhi poll manifesto but Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't approve of the "freebies" promised by his party, former Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference after BJP chief J P Nadda released his party's manifesto for the February 5 polls, Kejriwal said PM Modi should now accept he was "wrong" in criticising him for providing free handouts.

"The BJP has repeatedly said that Kejriwal gives away free handouts, but today the BJP's national president announced that they too will provide free handouts to the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said, launching a scathing attack on the opposition party.