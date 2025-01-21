BJP election manifesto 'dangerous', will stop free education in govt schools, says Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described the BJP's election manifesto as "dangerous for the country".

Kejriwal alleged that the party plans to shut free education in government schools and dismantle free health services, including the Mohalla Clinics, if voted to power.

In a press conference, the former Delhi CM accused the BJP of revealing its "true intentions" in the manifesto and warned voters against supporting the party.

"If the BJP comes to power, they will stop free education, end free health facilities and make it difficult for the poor to survive in Delhi. This is a direct attack on the welfare of the common man," he said.