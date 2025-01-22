Kejriwal unveils seven-point 'manifesto' for middle class

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday unveiled a manifesto for the middle class ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls and Union Budget 2025.
With a focus on households belonging to the group, Kejriwal made an appeal to the Centre to prioritise the particular demographic in the Budget.
The former Delhi chief minister, in the video address, demanded for the inclusion of seven key points, such as raising the income tax exemption limit to Rs 10 lakhs and removing GST on essential commodities, in the Budget.
He also emphasised the need for robust retirement plans, tax-free health insurance, nationwide regulation of private school fees, and subsidies and scholarships for higher education.
Through this manifesto, the AAP sought to rally the support of working professionals behind the party in the upcoming assembly polls. He urged the group to unite and voice their concerns through middleclassmanifesto.com
“Teachers, doctors, IT professionals, engineers, accountants, bankers, shopkeepers, lawyers, and thousands of other ordinary people collectively run this country...Their dreams are not extravagant. They want a good job or a stable business, a home of their own, quality education for their children, and they wish for their families to always remain healthy and safe. But what is the reality? Today, most governments are neither building good schools for them, nor establishing quality hospitals, nor providing employment, nor ensuring their safety,” the former CM said.
The AAP chief said his party recognised the importance of education for the growth of middle-income families and increased the education budget from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 16,000 crore. “In Delhi, we improved government schools...These schools have become so good that 4,00,000 children have moved from private to government schools,” he said.
“Not only that, but we also put a cap on private school fee hikes and got thousands of students refunded for fees that schools had wrongfully charged over the years,” Kejriwal claimed in the address.
He also said the AAP-led government protected the middle class from the burden of inflation and reduced electricity and water bills.
“We also invested your tax money in infrastructure, ensuring a 24-hour electricity supply throughout Delhi. Ten years ago, Delhi used to suffer from power cuts lasting 8–10 hours daily,” he asserted.
“You’ll be surprised to know that our mohalla clinics are in highest demand in middle-class areas of Delhi,” he said while talking about the “transformative change” in health infrastructure in the capital.
Meanwhile, BJP reacted to AAP’s demands and said the AAP chief knows he is loosing support in every section of the society.
After totally neglecting the middle class of the society in his over 11 years of absolute power, he has for the first time spoken a few words for the middle class, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said.
7-point manifesto
Increase the education budget from 2% to 10% and impose strict regulations on private school fees nationwide
Provide subsidies and scholarships for higher education
Raise the health budget to 10% and remove taxes on health insurance
Increase the income tax exemption limit from `7 lakhs to at least `10 lakhs
Abolish GST on essential commodities
Introduce robust retirement plans and pensions for senior citizens, and ensure free and quality healthcare for them in all government and private hospitals across the country
Reinstate 50% concession for senior citizens in railway travel that was discontinued