Kejriwal unveils seven-point 'manifesto' for middle class

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday unveiled a manifesto for the middle class ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls and Union Budget 2025.

With a focus on households belonging to the group, Kejriwal made an appeal to the Centre to prioritise the particular demographic in the Budget.

The former Delhi chief minister, in the video address, demanded for the inclusion of seven key points, such as raising the income tax exemption limit to Rs 10 lakhs and removing GST on essential commodities, in the Budget.

He also emphasised the need for robust retirement plans, tax-free health insurance, nationwide regulation of private school fees, and subsidies and scholarships for higher education.

Through this manifesto, the AAP sought to rally the support of working professionals behind the party in the upcoming assembly polls. He urged the group to unite and voice their concerns through middleclassmanifesto.com

“Teachers, doctors, IT professionals, engineers, accountants, bankers, shopkeepers, lawyers, and thousands of other ordinary people collectively run this country...Their dreams are not extravagant. They want a good job or a stable business, a home of their own, quality education for their children, and they wish for their families to always remain healthy and safe. But what is the reality? Today, most governments are neither building good schools for them, nor establishing quality hospitals, nor providing employment, nor ensuring their safety,” the former CM said.