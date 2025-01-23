Tahir Hussain fails to get bail as judges give split verdict

NEW DELHI: The AIMIM candidate and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain on Wednesday failed to secure an interim bail to campaign for Delhi assembly polls after a Supreme Court bench gave a split verdict.

Hussain was arrested in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. He, however, claimed innocence, and his counsel said that he was falsely implicated in the case.

While Justice Pankaj Mithal of the apex court dismissed Hussain’s plea saying no case was made out to release Hussain on bail, whereas the other judge in the bench, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, opined that he could be released on interim bail.

After the spilt verdict, now the matter would be placed before CJI Sanjiv Khanna.