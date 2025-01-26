10 years of misrule and broken promises: Amit Shah hits out at AAP

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said past 10 years of AAP’s rule have been marked by misgovernance, corruption and broken promises.

Money meant to build hospitals and new schools and clean Yamuna River was misused for corruption, he said while addressing rallies in Rajouri Garden and Trinagar.

Shah, in his address, said that if people want clean water, the best education, a pollution-free Delhi, and a corruption-free government, then they must remove the AAP government.