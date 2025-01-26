10 years of misrule and broken promises: Amit Shah hits out at AAP

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said past 10 years of AAP’s rule have been marked by misgovernance, corruption and broken promises.
Money meant to build hospitals and new schools and clean Yamuna River was misused for corruption, he said while addressing rallies in Rajouri Garden and Trinagar.
Shah, in his address, said that if people want clean water, the best education, a pollution-free Delhi, and a corruption-free government, then they must remove the AAP government.
He added that under AAP, no one in Delhi is benefiting from the Ayushman Yojana, but if AAP is removed, residents will get health benefits worth up to Rs 10 lakh.
Kejriwal also claimed to make Delhi pollution-free, but Delhiites are still suffering from respiratory issues due to pollution, he claimed.
The Home Minister said that to build Delhi the number one capital in the world, the Modi government must also be given a chance in Delhi.