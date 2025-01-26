BJP made living hell of constituencies it won in 2020: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on sunday accused the BJP of obstructing development work in the city during his over 10-year tenure in Delhi, turning a "living hell" of the constituencies it won.

He made the remark at a janasabha in Jangpura constituency while canvassing for party candidate Manish Sisodia for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5.

"Last time, BJP won eight assembly constituencies. They did not let any work happen in their areas. All eight of them made their assembly a living hell. You people should not make such a mistake even by mistake," Kejriwal said.

He appealed to voters to send Sisodia to the assembly, saying he and his former deputy together made government schools excellent for the better future of their children.