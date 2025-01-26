'Delhi will be free from AAP-da on February 8,' says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing its tenure of being marked by broken promises as campaigning intensifies with just days left before voters head to the polls on February 5 for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Narela, Shah said, "...Elections would be held on February 5. The people of Narela will cast their vote. Counting will take place on February 8. And, on February 8, Delhi will be free from Aaapda'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called the AAP an 'aapda'. " The misgovernance of Kejriwal will come to an end on February 8."

"...Under Kejriwal's governance, our Delhi has gone from bad to worse. In ten years, many states of the country where double-engine governments were formed, reached great heights but Delhi is struggling with waterlogging, dirty water and garbage," Shah added.

The Home Minister also alleged that AAP had insulted Purvanchali voters. "They (AAP) have not only created chaos but have also insulted our Purvanchalis. They say that Purvanchalis are fake voters. Kejriwal ji, do my brothers and sisters from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand not have the right to vote in Delhi?" Shah inquired.