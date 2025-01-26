Kejriwal came coughing, left Delhi gasping for breath: Anurag Thakur

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Sunday attacked former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the recurring deterioration in the city's air quality, witnessed in the past many years.

Taking a dig at him, Thakur said Kejriwal came to Delhi "coughing" from Haryana 11 years ago and has since left the city "gasping for breath."

The former Union minister also claimed that once the "AAP-DA" government is removed from Delhi, the BJP will ensure clean roads, clean water, a clean Yamuna, and clean air for the people of the city.

"Aap-da," meaning disaster, is a derisive term Prime Minister Narendra Modi devised for the party in one of his rallies in the city.