Delhiites want ‘AAPda-mukt’ capital: Baijayant Panda

NEW DELHI: The BJP is optimistic about securing a two-thirds majority, defeating the ruling AAP, national vice-president and Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda has told this newspaper.

He cited “widespread public discontent” against AAP, which he called “AAPda” due to its alleged failure in driving development, as the primary reason.

Drawing on feedback from all assembly seats, Panda said, “Delhi wants to become ‘AAPda-mukt’ and bloom in prosperity with lotus under Modi’s guarantees.” He said, “The people have trust in Modi’s guarantee and don’t want to cope with AAPda even for a moment.”

On the AAP’s future, he said, “As everything comes full circle, AAPda rule in Delhi has also come full circle. The janata (public) are tired of its fake promises and lack of development and now want to give us a chance.”

He claimed that AAP lacks a credible leader as many, including Arvind Kejriwal, face corruption charges. “The bail conditions are very strict as AAPda’s earlier face (referring to Kejriwal) cannot sign papers. There are classroom scams, medical scams, and many others. He can’t go to the CMO. He can’t become CM,” Panda said.

He said Purvanchali voters, neglected by AAP in last three elections, are now leaning towards the BJP.