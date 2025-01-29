Delhi building collapse: 24 hours on, four of family rescued in late-night operation

NEW DELHI: More than 24 hours after a multi-storey building collapsed in Burari here, four members of a family were pulled out alive from the debris in a late-night operation, officials said on Wednesday.

Those rescued on Tuesday night -- a couple and their two minor sons -- have been hospitalised, they said.

The family was trapped inside a pocket of space that was created after a ceiling slab of the newly constructed building fell on a cooking gas cylinder. It prevented the family members from being crushed under the debris, according to the officials.