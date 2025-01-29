Five dead in building collapse in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Five people, including two girls, were killed in the four-storey building collapse in north Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Tuesday and added that the property owner had been booked.

“An FIR has been registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against building owner Yogendra Bhati and others,”