Five dead in building collapse in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Five people, including two girls, were killed in the four-storey building collapse in north Delhi’s Burari area, police said on Tuesday and added that the property owner had been booked.
“An FIR has been registered under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against building owner Yogendra Bhati and others,”
DCP (North) Raja Banthia said in a statement. The newly-constructed building near Oscar Public School collapsed late on Monday. So far, 12 people have been rescued and five bodies retrieved from the debris, they said. The victims have been identified as Saadhna (17) and seven-year-old Radhika. The other three are Anil Gupta (42) and labourers Md Sarfaraz (22) and Md Qadir (40). Banthia said a rescue operation was still underway.