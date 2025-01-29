Delhi CM Atishi, Punjab counterpart Mann move EC with ammonia claims

NEW DELHI: Amid escalating political tensions over the alleged rise in ammonia levels in Yamuna water, incumbent Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met the Chief Election Commissioner and accused the BJP government in Haryana of deliberately releasing alarming levels of ammonia into the Yamuna river, endangering Delhi’s water supply.
They urged a joint team of engineers from both states and representatives from the poll body to probe the matter.
Meanwhile, the AAP supremo issued a sharp rebuttal to the Haryana government over supply of ‘toxic water’ to Delhi, calling it a “grave sin” and urging them to stop playing politics over such a critical matter. He also criticised BJP leaders for attempting to silence him by issuing threats of legal action, stating that he would not allow the people of Delhi to suffer from ‘poisoned water’.
Atishi, after meeting the poll panel, said, “We had a detailed discussion with the Election Commission (EC) on how the water coming from Haryana into the Yamuna has reached ammonia levels past toxic limits. Delhi’s water treatment plants can treat ammonia levels up to 1-2 PPM (parts per million). However, over the past few days, ammonia levels have consistently risen to nearly 7 PPM. Such high levels of ammonia indicate poisonous water.”
She said they had informed the EC if the inflow of toxic water continued, many of Delhi’s water treatment plants will completely shut down, causing 30% of the national capital to go without water.
AAP said the poll body acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured the delegation that they will take a decision in the interest of Delhi residents after hearing Haryana’s side in the matter.