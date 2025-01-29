Probe Kejriwal’s ‘genocide’ remarks: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

NEW DELHI: Slamming AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks, a Congress delegation on Tuesday approached the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on the matter.

Asserting that Kejriwal has suggested “mass genocide” through his remarks, the Congress delegation demanded that the election commission hold a probe to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

If the allegation made by Kejriwal was found to be false, an FIR should be registered against him for “spreading rumour” during the election campaign, which would be “a clear-cut violation of the Model Code of Conduct”, it said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit raised the issue with the L-G in a letter where he sought strict and immediate action against Kejriwal for his irresponsible remark saying “allegation of genocide” was being widely circulated.