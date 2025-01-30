‘Can Haryana government poison water PM drinks?’

“You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj, a known thug. He was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time, people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people,” he said.

He claimed that the track record of the BJP government is that it delivers what it promises. “AAP-da people have left Delhi at the mercy of the water mafia. In three elections, he (Kejriwal) asked for votes to clean the Yamuna, and shamelessly, he said that the Yamuna does not secure votes, so why should we get the Yamuna cleaned? This is quite shocking. There is shamelessness, dishonesty and bad intentions. They want to make people struggle for water and want Purvanchalis to chhathi maiya’s puja surrounded by garbage,” Modi said.

He praised the manifesto drafted by the Delhi BJP and presented before the people. The manifesto promises to bring good schemes for every section of society - for women, youth, school-going children, middle class, auto drivers, shopkeepers, and slum dwellers. The BJP government formed in Delhi will fulfil its promises. “After February 8, when the BJP will form government in Delhi, all promises made to you will be fulfilled within the time limit. This is Modi’s guarantee and Modi’s guarantee means guarantee of fulfillment of the guarantee,” the PM said.

“When it comes to Delhi, even after ruling for 14 years by someone and 11 years by another one. Still, problems like traffic jams, dilapidated roads, waterlogging, pollution and drinking water crisis exist, and nothing has changed so far,” the PM added in his speech.

‘Give Modi opportunity to serve Delhi’

Speaking at the rally, Prime Minister Modi said, “We have to complete the pending work of the last 11 years and also make preparations for the coming 25-30 years. Therefore, I want to tell the people of Delhi to give Modi some opportunity to serve Delhi. I have been able to do a lot across the country, but you have not allowed me to serve in Delhi.” The PM also praised the manifesto drafted by the Delhi BJP and presented before the people. The manifesto promises to bring good schemes for every section of society.