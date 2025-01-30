‘Can Haryana government poison water PM drinks?’

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in North East Delhi on Wednesday, attacking AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for claiming that Haryana “poisoned” Yamuna to disrupt the city’s water supply. Modi said such remarks insulted the country and likened AAP leaders to the notorious Charles Sobhraj, infamous for duping people.
He said the BJP’s victory was a foregone conclusion under the circumstances. “People of Delhi want a government that builds houses, modernises the national capital and takes tap water to every household, freeing them from tanker mafia. The whole of Delhi is saying, ‘February 5 ayegi, AAP-da jayegi, BJP ayegi’ (On February 5, AAP-da will go and BJP will arrive).”
Kejriwal in his crosshairs, the Prime Minister repeatedly stressed on the ‘Yamuna poisoning’ charge. “A former CM has made malicious allegations against the people of Haryana. AAP-da people have become desperate due to the fear of defeat. Is Haryana different from Delhi? Don’t they have children and relatives in Delhi? Will they mix poison for their own people?” He issued a warning to him: “Can anyone think that to poison Modi, the Haryana BJP has mixed poison in water? What are you saying? It is in Indians’ character to forgive mistakes, but neither Delhi nor India forgives sins committed with ill-intention”.
Criticising the AAP Supremo, the PM said that those who built ‘sheesh mahal’ and those who looted public money worth thousands of crores of rupees can never think of the welfare of the poor. That is why they are spreading lies in Delhi. He said that the ‘AAP-da’ people speak lies with such innocence that people get trapped.
“You may have heard of Charles Sobhraj, a known thug. He was such an expert at duping people with innocence that every time, people would get duped by him. That is why one has to remain cautious of such people,” he said.
He claimed that the track record of the BJP government is that it delivers what it promises. “AAP-da people have left Delhi at the mercy of the water mafia. In three elections, he (Kejriwal) asked for votes to clean the Yamuna, and shamelessly, he said that the Yamuna does not secure votes, so why should we get the Yamuna cleaned? This is quite shocking. There is shamelessness, dishonesty and bad intentions. They want to make people struggle for water and want Purvanchalis to chhathi maiya’s puja surrounded by garbage,” Modi said.
He praised the manifesto drafted by the Delhi BJP and presented before the people. The manifesto promises to bring good schemes for every section of society - for women, youth, school-going children, middle class, auto drivers, shopkeepers, and slum dwellers. The BJP government formed in Delhi will fulfil its promises. “After February 8, when the BJP will form government in Delhi, all promises made to you will be fulfilled within the time limit. This is Modi’s guarantee and Modi’s guarantee means guarantee of fulfillment of the guarantee,” the PM said.
“When it comes to Delhi, even after ruling for 14 years by someone and 11 years by another one. Still, problems like traffic jams, dilapidated roads, waterlogging, pollution and drinking water crisis exist, and nothing has changed so far,” the PM added in his speech.
‘Give Modi opportunity to serve Delhi’
Speaking at the rally, Prime Minister Modi said, “We have to complete the pending work of the last 11 years and also make preparations for the coming 25-30 years. Therefore, I want to tell the people of Delhi to give Modi some opportunity to serve Delhi. I have been able to do a lot across the country, but you have not allowed me to serve in Delhi.” The PM also praised the manifesto drafted by the Delhi BJP and presented before the people. The manifesto promises to bring good schemes for every section of society.