Tahir Hussain calls self ‘victim of injustice’ in Mustafabad

NEW DELHI: Former AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain, contesting on an AIMIM ticket, launched his election campaign in Mustafabad on Wednesday under strict police custody.
A day after the Supreme Court granted him a six-day custody parole, Hussain stepped out of Tihar Jail at dawn, reached Mustafabad’s 25 foota road at AIMIM office where he greeted his supporters, and vowed to fight for the rights of the people.
As police officers flanked him, Hussain claimed he had been unfairly treated by his former party. “I was cast aside without any inquiry, while others facing legal troubles remained untouched,” he said, indirectly referencing AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain. “I worked for the party with complete honesty, but when I was targeted, I was abandoned. Others were jailed too—why were they not expelled?” he questioned.
Hussain asserted that the elections in Mustafabad were not about political loyalty but about essential public services.
“This is a battle for water, electricity, and education. While major parties seek power, I stand for the people,” he declared. He criticised AAP’s candidate Adil Ahmad Khan, calling him an “outsider,” and alleged that no significant development had taken place in Mustafabad in the last five years. He further lamented that voters were being swayed by political branding rather than real issues.
“People are stuck on names—one side asks for votes in Modi’s name, the other in Kejriwal’s. But who is standing up for Mustafabad?” he asked. Despite his campaign efforts, the SC has imposed strict restrictions on Hussain. He is prohibited from visiting his Karawal Nagar residence, an alleged riot site, and barred from making statements on his ongoing cases. As per the court’s ruling, he must also pay `2.47 lakh daily to cover security expenses during his parole period.