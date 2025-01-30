Tahir Hussain calls self ‘victim of injustice’ in Mustafabad

NEW DELHI: Former AAP councillor and 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain, contesting on an AIMIM ticket, launched his election campaign in Mustafabad on Wednesday under strict police custody.

A day after the Supreme Court granted him a six-day custody parole, Hussain stepped out of Tihar Jail at dawn, reached Mustafabad’s 25 foota road at AIMIM office where he greeted his supporters, and vowed to fight for the rights of the people.

As police officers flanked him, Hussain claimed he had been unfairly treated by his former party. “I was cast aside without any inquiry, while others facing legal troubles remained untouched,” he said, indirectly referencing AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain. “I worked for the party with complete honesty, but when I was targeted, I was abandoned. Others were jailed too—why were they not expelled?” he questioned.