SC gives six-day custody parole to former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to campaign for Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted six-day custody parole to former AAP councillor and February 2020 riots accused Tahir Hussain, who is contesting on a AIMIM ticket, to campaign for Delhi assembly polls.

Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit.

A full bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol and Sandeep Mehta allowed Hussain's plea to campaign in police custody from January 29 to February 3.

The court said he would only be allowed to leave jail along with security for 12 hours, according to the jail manual.

The top court said the former councillor could walk out of jail at around 6 am and return by 6 pm.

The bench said Hussain's custody parole would be subject to the deposit of Rs 2.47 lakh per day as part of security expenses, including the police escort.

Hussain should not visit his Karawal Nagar home, an alleged site of the riots, while restraining him from making any public comments over the case's merits, said the court.

It clarified the order will not be treated as a precedent as it was passed in the "peculiar facts and circumstances" of the case.