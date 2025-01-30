Yamuna row heats up Delhi poll campaign

NEW DELHI: From BJP’s dramatic targeting of Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi poll campaign to Chief Minister Atishi flagging the toxic nature of Yamuna in his defence and the Delhi Jal Board CEO dismissing the ‘poison in Yamuna’ claim to Haryana CM drinking the ‘poisoned’ water, Delhi’s riverine lifeline has not only become a key election and health issue for the voters, but the chief campaign prop for political parties.

It doesn’t end there. Amid the war of words and the heated battle over the Yamuna issue, the Congress also jumped into the blame game. Afer AAP supremo Kejriwal dared Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Home Minister Amit Shah to drink the Yamuna water, the Congress leader turned the tables and posed the same challenge to Kejriwal on Wednesday.