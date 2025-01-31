Capital cry: Delhi mange vikas aur virasat

NEW DELHI: A lively discussion unfolds at a tea stall close to the Hanuman temple near Connaught Place around noon, drawing the attention of those within their hearing range.

Unmindful of the gathering, mononymous Nirbhay and his friend Pramod Malhotra—both civil service aspirants—get on with debating the Delhi election animatedly. “Delhi na mange daru-jharu, Delhi mange vikas aur virasat, dear samjha karo,” observes Pramod. That elicits chuckles from the now-attentive crowd.

Pat comes Nirbhay’s counter, a smile creasing his face: “No, no! Modi ji ne Swachhata Abhiyan chalaya tha jharu hath me lekar. Delhi chahe more and more jharu.”

The chuckles turn into guffaws. So, who’s winning? They are suddenly contrite. “Delhi will prefer commitment, not corruption!” The New Delhi constituency has over 1,00,382 voters, including 45,713 women. Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal won thrice from here. So did one of his predecessors, the late Sheila Dixit of Congress.

The BJP made it only once when Kirti Azad returned victorious over three decades ago. Kejriwal faces a stiff challenge from Pravesh Singh Verma, son of former CM Sahib Singh Verma, and Sandeep Dikshit, son of Sheila Dikshit. It’s a no-holds-barred contest. The catch is that many middle-class voters remain undecided.

Raghuvar Nirala, who runs an eatery on Mandir Road, sums up the mood: “The voters of our category, who constitute nearly 10.12% of voters, are still in a dilemma. We cannot overlook Kejriwal as he has left an impression on the voters, but the BJP’s Verma has made the race tough.”