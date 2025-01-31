Kejriwal dares Shah, Saini to drink Yamuna water

NEW DELHI: Amid controversy over his “Haryana government mixed poison in water for Delhi”, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal earlier the day claimed that ammonia content in Yamuna went upto 7 ppm (parts per million) that is dangerous for human health.

During a press conference, Kejriwal also showed four bottles -- one each for Shah, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said the AAP leaders will present the bottles to the BJP and Congress leaders, daring them to drink it if they thought that it was fit for human consumption or apologise to the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal specifically called out Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for ignoring repeated appeals from Delhi Chief Minister Atishi to address the issue. “Delhi receives raw water from Haryana via the Yamuna and from Uttar Pradesh via the Ganga, which is treated before distribution,” Kejriwal said.

“For the past few days, water from Haryana has been highly toxic, with ammonia levels reaching 7 PPM—far above the safe limit of 1 PPM. Such high levels can cause severe organ damage, health complications, and even death.” He accused the Haryana government of negligence, stating that Atishi had repeatedly called Saini for intervention.