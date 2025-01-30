Haryana CM Saini sips Yamuna water, says AAP leaders’ minds filled with poison

CHANDIGARH: Amid the row over AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s remark, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday took a couple of sips of water from the Yamuna and said there is no poison in water coming from his state to Delhi. He hit out at the AAP, saying the minds of party leaders are filled with poison.
AAP had accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it is trying to kill people by “mixing poison” in the river.
After taking sips of water near Dahisra village on the Delhi-Haryana border, Saini said the Yamuna water on the border from where it enters Delhi fully meets the standards. He demanded Kejriwal’s apology to the people of Delhi and Haryana for the “false” statement.
Before his visit to the river bank, Saini refuted a post by Chief Minister Atishi. “AAP-da’s ‘khadau’ Atishi Marlena ji, you are welcome on the banks of Yamuna in Palla (the ghat he visited). There is no poison in the water coming from Haryana, but your minds are definitely filled with poison,” Saini said in a post.
In her post, Atishi had said, “@NayabSainiBJP Ji: I request that you and I go together to Palla Ghat, and take media colleagues along. We will measure the amount of ammonia in front of everyone.”
After visiting the ghat, Saini said, “Atishi ji did not come. She must be preparing a new lie. Lies have no legs. That is why Aap-da’s lie is not working.” He said the water resource authority collected samples and found no poison.
Meanwhile, a court in Sonipat issued a notice to Kejriwal over his ‘poison’ claim, and asked him to appear on February 17. Earlier, HaryanamMinister Vipul Goel said the state government will file a case against Kejriwal over his remark.