Haryana CM Saini sips Yamuna water, says AAP leaders’ minds filled with poison

CHANDIGARH: Amid the row over AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s remark, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday took a couple of sips of water from the Yamuna and said there is no poison in water coming from his state to Delhi. He hit out at the AAP, saying the minds of party leaders are filled with poison.

AAP had accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it is trying to kill people by “mixing poison” in the river.

After taking sips of water near Dahisra village on the Delhi-Haryana border, Saini said the Yamuna water on the border from where it enters Delhi fully meets the standards. He demanded Kejriwal’s apology to the people of Delhi and Haryana for the “false” statement.